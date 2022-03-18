Master Sgt. Tanya Gonzalez, the senior human resources sergeant with the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks about what Women's History Month means to her on March 18, 2022, at Fort Bliss, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 17:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|835488
|VIRIN:
|220318-A-UH335-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108871269
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MSG Gonzalez Women's History Month Interview, by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
