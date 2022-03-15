Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cooking with the Marines Spot

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ashley McLaughlin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Viviana Lopez shares one reason she enjoys being stationed on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 15, 2022. Cooking gives her the freedom and control to build her diet while giving her a sense of home. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 21:39
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 835336
    VIRIN: 220315-M-NU111-1001
    Filename: DOD_108869336
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    USMC
    cooking
    barracks
    spotlight
    ROK
    MARFORK

