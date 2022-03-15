Cooking with the Marines Spot

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Viviana Lopez shares one reason she enjoys being stationed on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 15, 2022. Cooking gives her the freedom and control to build her diet while giving her a sense of home. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)