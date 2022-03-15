U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Viviana Lopez shares one reason she enjoys being stationed on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 15, 2022. Cooking gives her the freedom and control to build her diet while giving her a sense of home. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 21:39
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|835336
|VIRIN:
|220315-M-NU111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108869336
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cooking with the Marines Spot, by Sgt Ashley McLaughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
