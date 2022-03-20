AFW2 is honored and excited to serve our warriors for the 2022 Air Force Trials. Today's events served as a day for warriors, staff and family to reconnect and dial in on the competition leading to the 2022 Warrior Games. TSgt (ret) Harry McClure explains how this opportunity positively affects him and other warriors.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 19:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835328
|VIRIN:
|220320-F-XX948-001
|PIN:
|220320
|Filename:
|DOD_108869263
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|JBSA - SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFW2 | Air Force Trials Recap | 3/20/22, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT