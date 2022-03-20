Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 | Air Force Trials Recap | 3/20/22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA - SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    AFW2 is honored and excited to serve our warriors for the 2022 Air Force Trials. Today's events served as a day for warriors, staff and family to reconnect and dial in on the competition leading to the 2022 Warrior Games. TSgt (ret) Harry McClure explains how this opportunity positively affects him and other warriors.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 19:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835328
    VIRIN: 220320-F-XX948-001
    PIN: 220320
    Filename: DOD_108869263
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: JBSA - SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 | Air Force Trials Recap | 3/20/22, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    Air Force
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Trials
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT