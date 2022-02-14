Legal services and solutions

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Katie Ocampo, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Northern Law Center chief of client services, shares information about her organization and the services they provide at SHAPE, Belgium, Feb. 14, 2022. The northern law center services members of the Benelux community and can offer legal advice on various matters, including family law issues. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kendall Stuckman)



Speaker at 28:26 U.S. Army CPT Katie Ocampo, Northern Law Center Chief of Client Services