AFW2 | CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass Discusses Air Force Wounded Warrior Program | Short

Recently, AFW2 had the opportunity to engage CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass and talk about why what we do is so important to Airmen, Guardians, and Families across the fabric of our US Air Force and the US Space Force. Air Force senior leaders are committed to taking care of the total force using AFW2 as a model for those most severely, ill, or injured...and those caring for them.
|03.07.2022
|03.18.2022 08:31
|JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, US
