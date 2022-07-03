AFW2 | CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass Discusses Air Force Wounded Warrior Program | Short

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recently, AFW2 had the opportunity to engage CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass and talk about why what we do is so important to Airmen, Guardians, and Families across the fabric of our US Air Force and the US Space Force. Air Force senior leaders are committed to taking care of the total force using AFW2 as a model for those most severely, ill, or injured...and those caring for them.