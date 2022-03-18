A U.S. Marine Lieutenant recounts a near-death experience where he and his four Marines were trapped in a reef current while recreationally spearfishing in Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2021. While he was getting help, his Marines treaded water for nearly three hours before being rescued by the Japan Coast Guard. His experience is a lesson that emphasizes the importance of water safety. (U.S. Marine Corps video production by Marine Corps Installations Pacific)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 04:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835153
|VIRIN:
|220318-M-M0233-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108866237
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Seconds into Hours, by 1LT Ashleigh Fairow, SSgt Laiqa Hitt and Cpl Faith Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
