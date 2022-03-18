Seconds into Hours

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Marine Lieutenant recounts a near-death experience where he and his four Marines were trapped in a reef current while recreationally spearfishing in Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2021. While he was getting help, his Marines treaded water for nearly three hours before being rescued by the Japan Coast Guard. His experience is a lesson that emphasizes the importance of water safety. (U.S. Marine Corps video production by Marine Corps Installations Pacific)