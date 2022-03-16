USAF airlift of Japanese non-lethal equipment for Ukraine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835150" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance was on display as they rapidly coordinated the delivery of 38 tons of non-lethal equipment aid for Ukraine, Mar. 16, 2022.

Allied forces mobilized within hours of the Japanese Government’s decision to provide humanitarian aid supplies to Ukraine completing drop-off, preparation and loading onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, California, in less than three days.

Before the loaded C-17 Globemaster III left Yokota, Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Oniki Makoto, Japan’s State Minister of Defense, and Oleksandr Semenyuk, Deputy Chief of Mission Embassy of Ukraine in Japan, expressed thanks for the joint bilateral effort and the commitment to the support of Ukraine’s right, and every country’s right, to its sovereignty and freedom from hostile outside interference.