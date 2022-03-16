Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF airlift of Japanese non-lethal equipment for Ukraine

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.16.2022

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance was on display as they rapidly coordinated the delivery of 38 tons of non-lethal equipment aid for Ukraine, Mar. 16, 2022.
    Allied forces mobilized within hours of the Japanese Government’s decision to provide humanitarian aid supplies to Ukraine completing drop-off, preparation and loading onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, California, in less than three days.
    Before the loaded C-17 Globemaster III left Yokota, Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Oniki Makoto, Japan’s State Minister of Defense, and Oleksandr Semenyuk, Deputy Chief of Mission Embassy of Ukraine in Japan, expressed thanks for the joint bilateral effort and the commitment to the support of Ukraine’s right, and every country’s right, to its sovereignty and freedom from hostile outside interference.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 00:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835150
    VIRIN: 220316-F-PM645-0004
    Filename: DOD_108866118
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 

