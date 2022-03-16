Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-22 Raptors during Operation NOBLE DEFENDER

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, assigned to Alaska NORAD Region, refuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker, assigned to 168th Air Refueling Squadron, and fly over the USS Curtis Wilbur during Operation NOBLE DEFENDER in the Gulf of Alaska, March 16, 2022. NOBLE DEFENDER is a North American Aerospace Defense Command air defense exercise in which U.S. forces integrate with security and defense partners to ensure integrated deterrence and defend against threats from all avenues of approach. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835134
    VIRIN: 220316-F-LN908-7001
    Filename: DOD_108865647
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: AK, US

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    USS Curtis Wilbur
    ANR
    HomelandDefense
    AlaskanCommand
    NORADONE
    168th Air Refueling Squadron
    ArcticSecurity

