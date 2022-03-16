U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, assigned to Alaska NORAD Region, refuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker, assigned to 168th Air Refueling Squadron, and fly over the USS Curtis Wilbur during Operation NOBLE DEFENDER in the Gulf of Alaska, March 16, 2022. NOBLE DEFENDER is a North American Aerospace Defense Command air defense exercise in which U.S. forces integrate with security and defense partners to ensure integrated deterrence and defend against threats from all avenues of approach. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835134
|VIRIN:
|220316-F-LN908-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108865647
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-22 Raptors during Operation NOBLE DEFENDER, by SSgt Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT