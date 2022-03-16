KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-22 Raptors during Operation NOBLE DEFENDER

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, assigned to Alaska NORAD Region, refuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker, assigned to 168th Air Refueling Squadron, and fly over the USS Curtis Wilbur during Operation NOBLE DEFENDER in the Gulf of Alaska, March 16, 2022. NOBLE DEFENDER is a North American Aerospace Defense Command air defense exercise in which U.S. forces integrate with security and defense partners to ensure integrated deterrence and defend against threats from all avenues of approach. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)