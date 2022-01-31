Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange School Meal Program

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Exchange recognized its School Meal Program as we serve below-cost nutritional lunches for Warfighters' Children overseas, supporting 75 DoD schools in Europe and the Pacific. 3.2 Meals Annually. Now serving 20,000 students daily.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 12:18
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

