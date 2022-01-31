The Exchange recognized its School Meal Program as we serve below-cost nutritional lunches for Warfighters' Children overseas, supporting 75 DoD schools in Europe and the Pacific. 3.2 Meals Annually. Now serving 20,000 students daily.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 12:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834922
|VIRIN:
|031622-D-DO482-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108862449
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exchange School Meal Program, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT