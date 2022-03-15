Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Field Feeding System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARYSVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Video by Capt. James Kim 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Chief Warrant 3 Colby Beard, 364th ESC Food Program Manager discussed the transition to the Army Field Feeding System starting in FY23 affecting all Culinary Specialists and current cooking capable units in the Army Reserve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 11:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834910
    VIRIN: 220315-A-HC395-283
    Filename: DOD_108862306
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: MARYSVILLE, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Field Feeding System, by CPT James Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    92g
    goarmyreserve
    364thesc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT