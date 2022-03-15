Chief Warrant 3 Colby Beard, 364th ESC Food Program Manager discussed the transition to the Army Field Feeding System starting in FY23 affecting all Culinary Specialists and current cooking capable units in the Army Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 11:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834910
|VIRIN:
|220315-A-HC395-283
|Filename:
|DOD_108862306
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|MARYSVILLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Field Feeding System, by CPT James Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
