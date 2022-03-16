The 2nd Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division hosted South Korean Defense Minister, Suh Wook at the 2ID/RUCD Headquarters March 16, 2022, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 07:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834852
|VIRIN:
|220316-A-TL808-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108861712
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, South Korean Defense Minister visits the 2nd Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division, by LTC Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2nd Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division and South Korean Defense Meeting Minister
LEAVE A COMMENT