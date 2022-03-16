2nd Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division and South Korean Defense Meeting Minister

Courtesy Photo | Suh, Wook, the head of the Ministry of Defense for the Republic of Korea, visits the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Suh, Wook, the head of the Ministry of Defense for the Republic of Korea, visits the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division March 16, 2022, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. The 2ID/RUCD is the only combined division in the army and continues to help strengthen relations between the ROK and U.S. Army (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gabriella Bruce-Larkin) see less | View Image Page

Suh, Wook, the head of the Ministry of Defense for the Republic of Korea, visited the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division March 16, 2022, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. The visit was part of a larger trip to Camp Humphreys.



During his visit he was given an overview of the 2ID/RUCD capabilities, and a look of the command and assets in its control. Suh expressed thanks to the division and the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade for supporting the firefighting efforts in Daegu last week. He added that this support demonstrated the ROK/US alliance is a true alliance.



The Second Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division, is the only combined division in the U.S. Army and the only permanently forward stationed division. 2ID/RUCD is committed to protecting our shared values, guaranteeing the security of the ROK’s territory, population and freedom.