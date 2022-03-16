Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division and South Korean Defense Meeting Minister

    South Korean Defense Minister visits the 2nd Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2022

    Story by Pfc. Kade Bowers 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Suh, Wook, the head of the Ministry of Defense for the Republic of Korea, visited the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division March 16, 2022, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. The visit was part of a larger trip to Camp Humphreys.

    During his visit he was given an overview of the 2ID/RUCD capabilities, and a look of the command and assets in its control. Suh expressed thanks to the division and the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade for supporting the firefighting efforts in Daegu last week. He added that this support demonstrated the ROK/US alliance is a true alliance.

    The Second Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division, is the only combined division in the U.S. Army and the only permanently forward stationed division. 2ID/RUCD is committed to protecting our shared values, guaranteeing the security of the ROK’s territory, population and freedom.

    ROK/US Alliance
    Partnership
    Wildfire
    Defense Minister

