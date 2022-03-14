Video b-roll footage of USAF Thunderbirds, F-16 Viper Demo Team and the US Army Black Daggers Parachute Demo Team, set to music for the Shaw Air & Space Expo 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 15:36
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|834775
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-AQ171-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108860608
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Shaw Air & Space Expo 2022, by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT