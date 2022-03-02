Thirty second teaser video promoting the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022. Yokota’s friendship festivals celebrate the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan, and serve as an opportunity to strengthen ties between the base and local communities. This year, aircraft static-displays, live music, food vendors and a variety of performances are scheduled for the festival as a way to showcase Yokota’s mission and strengthen the invaluable bond with our host nation.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 19:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834661
|VIRIN:
|220203-F-BE965-787
|Filename:
|DOD_108859225
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022 Teaser, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
