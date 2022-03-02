Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022 Teaser

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Thirty second teaser video promoting the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022. Yokota’s friendship festivals celebrate the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan, and serve as an opportunity to strengthen ties between the base and local communities. This year, aircraft static-displays, live music, food vendors and a variety of performances are scheduled for the festival as a way to showcase Yokota’s mission and strengthen the invaluable bond with our host nation.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 19:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834661
    VIRIN: 220203-F-BE965-787
    Filename: DOD_108859225
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    This work, Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022 Teaser, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Tokyo
    Yokota Air Base
    C-130J
    friendship festival
    374th Airlift Wing

