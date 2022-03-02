Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022 Teaser

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Thirty second teaser video promoting the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022. Yokota’s friendship festivals celebrate the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan, and serve as an opportunity to strengthen ties between the base and local communities. This year, aircraft static-displays, live music, food vendors and a variety of performances are scheduled for the festival as a way to showcase Yokota’s mission and strengthen the invaluable bond with our host nation.