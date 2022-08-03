26th Annual Canadian American Cup Challenge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Canadian and American members of the 225th Air Defense Group competed in an annual hockey challenge on March 8, 2022, at Sprinker Recreation Center in Tacoma, Wash. During a very close game, team USA came up with a victory in this year's challenge.



The American team may have brought home the cup, but both teams were winners by accomplishing what this event was set to do during the past 26 years. The event encourages morale, camaraderie and supports local charities such as Habitat for Humanity. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)