    26th Annual Canadian American Cup Challenge

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Canadian and American members of the 225th Air Defense Group competed in an annual hockey challenge on March 8, 2022, at Sprinker Recreation Center in Tacoma, Wash. During a very close game, team USA came up with a victory in this year's challenge.

    The American team may have brought home the cup, but both teams were winners by accomplishing what this event was set to do during the past 26 years. The event encourages morale, camaraderie and supports local charities such as Habitat for Humanity. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 17:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834523
    VIRIN: 220308-Z-CH682-467
    Filename: DOD_108857218
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th Annual Canadian American Cup Challenge, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hockey
    Air Guard
    Washington
    National Guard
    225th Air Defense Group

