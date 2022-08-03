26th Annual Canadian American Cup Challenge

Canadian and American members of the 225th Air Defense Group competed in an annual hockey challenge on March 8, 2022, at Sprinker Recreation Center in Tacoma, Wash. During a very close game, team USA came up with a victory in this year's challenge.
The American team may have brought home the cup, but both teams were winners by accomplishing what this event was set to do during the past 26 years. The event encourages morale, camaraderie and supports local charities such as Habitat for Humanity. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)
