Jesse Helton is a Natural Resource Program Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District. He describes the operation and importance of the St. Stephen fish lift at the St. Stephen Powerhouse, which passes roughly 750,000 fish each year.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 10:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834360
|VIRIN:
|220309-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108854805
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|ST. STEPHEN, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, St. Stephen fish lift, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT