    St. Stephen fish lift

    ST. STEPHEN, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Jesse Helton is a Natural Resource Program Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District. He describes the operation and importance of the St. Stephen fish lift at the St. Stephen Powerhouse, which passes roughly 750,000 fish each year.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 10:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834360
    VIRIN: 220309-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108854805
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: ST. STEPHEN, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, St. Stephen fish lift, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE

    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers

    USACE-SAD

    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Charleston District

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers
    USACE-SAD
    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Charleston District
    USACE Charleston

