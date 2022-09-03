Strengthening Your Marriage Team

The 35th Fighter Wing Chapel Services team at Misawa Air Base, Japan, hosted a "Building a Better Marriage Team" conference, March 9, 2022. The conference taught couples how to see themselves as a team working together towards the same goals and how to better communicate with each other by learning their personality types.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 18:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834120
|VIRIN:
|220309-F-VM471-589
|Filename:
|DOD_108851338
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT