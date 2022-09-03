Strengthening Your Marriage Team

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 35th Fighter Wing Chapel Services team at Misawa Air Base, Japan, hosted a "Building a Better Marriage Team" conference, March 9, 2022. The conference taught couples how to see themselves as a team working together towards the same goals and how to better communicate with each other by learning their personality types.