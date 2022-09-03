Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strengthening Your Marriage Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.09.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 35th Fighter Wing Chapel Services team at Misawa Air Base, Japan, hosted a "Building a Better Marriage Team" conference, March 9, 2022. The conference taught couples how to see themselves as a team working together towards the same goals and how to better communicate with each other by learning their personality types.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 18:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834120
    VIRIN: 220309-F-VM471-589
    Filename: DOD_108851338
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT