Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Fleet in Focus - ET2 Alicia Benjamin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    03.04.2022

    Video by Spc. Natianna Strachen 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220120-A-RM286-1000
    ET2 Alicia Benjamin, assigned to NAVCENT, shares a little bit about herself and her job with Specialist Strachen in a mini podcast interview. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 02:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833983
    VIRIN: 220120-A-RM286-1000
    Filename: DOD_108849756
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: BH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Fleet in Focus - ET2 Alicia Benjamin, by SPC Natianna Strachen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    USN
    Army
    5th fleet
    ET

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT