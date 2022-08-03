Sgt. Lisa Arnett, a CH-47 Chinook crew chief with the ALNG’s B Co. 1-169th Aviation Regiment, talks about her life, career, and motivations at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base in Birmingham, Alabama, Feb. 8, 2022. Arnett’s childhood of trauma and abuse in the foster care system led her to service in the Alabama National Guard, which turned her story into a positive force of change for others like her.
All video shot by Alabama National Guard
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 15:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833947
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-OK577-026
|Filename:
|DOD_108849222
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From Foster Care to Flight, by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
