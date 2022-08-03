From Foster Care to Flight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Lisa Arnett, a CH-47 Chinook crew chief with the ALNG’s B Co. 1-169th Aviation Regiment, talks about her life, career, and motivations at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base in Birmingham, Alabama, Feb. 8, 2022. Arnett’s childhood of trauma and abuse in the foster care system led her to service in the Alabama National Guard, which turned her story into a positive force of change for others like her.



All video shot by Alabama National Guard