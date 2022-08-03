Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Foster Care to Flight

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Sgt. Lisa Arnett, a CH-47 Chinook crew chief with the ALNG’s B Co. 1-169th Aviation Regiment, talks about her life, career, and motivations at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base in Birmingham, Alabama, Feb. 8, 2022. Arnett’s childhood of trauma and abuse in the foster care system led her to service in the Alabama National Guard, which turned her story into a positive force of change for others like her.

    All video shot by Alabama National Guard

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 15:49
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 

    CH-47 Chinook
    Alabama National Guard
    foster care
    Lisa Arnett

