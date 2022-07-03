III Armored Corps, Fort Hood deploys units to support European operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833814" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT HOOD, Texas – In support of our allies and partners in Europe, roughly 160 Soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood, Texas deployed March 7, 2022 as part of the 7,000 U.S. military personnel earmarked to support the NATO Response Force announced February 24.



Deploying personnel include those from the 96th Transportation Company (Heavy Equipment Transport), and the 297th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, both from the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command; and the 11th Corps Signal Brigade; all of which fall under the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood, Texas. These forces will augment U.S. forces in the European theater and are trained and equipped for various missions to reinforce the U.S. European Command posture on NATO’s eastern flank.