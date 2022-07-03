Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps, Fort Hood deploys units to support European operations

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Video by Cpl. Kyra Pearl 

    III Corps

    FORT HOOD, Texas – In support of our allies and partners in Europe, roughly 160 Soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood, Texas deployed March 7, 2022 as part of the 7,000 U.S. military personnel earmarked to support the NATO Response Force announced February 24.

    Deploying personnel include those from the 96th Transportation Company (Heavy Equipment Transport), and the 297th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, both from the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command; and the 11th Corps Signal Brigade; all of which fall under the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood, Texas. These forces will augment U.S. forces in the European theater and are trained and equipped for various missions to reinforce the U.S. European Command posture on NATO’s eastern flank.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps, Fort Hood deploys units to support European operations, by CPL Kyra Pearl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

