187th FW Engine Shop b-roll

Senior Airman Jackson Morgan, an aerospace propulsion specialist at the 187th Fighter Wing, ops checks equipment at Dannelly Field, Alabama, March 6th, 2022.Responsible for ensuring that all of our planes’ engines are in first-rate operational conditions, Aerospace Propulsion specialists test, maintain and repair all parts of the engine. Bringing essential skill and knowledge to the flight line, these professionals play a critical part in keeping our planes and our Airmen safe in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)



