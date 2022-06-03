Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    187th FW Engine Shop b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Video by Billy Blankenship 

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jackson Morgan, an aerospace propulsion specialist at the 187th Fighter Wing, ops checks equipment at Dannelly Field, Alabama, March 6th, 2022.Responsible for ensuring that all of our planes’ engines are in first-rate operational conditions, Aerospace Propulsion specialists test, maintain and repair all parts of the engine. Bringing essential skill and knowledge to the flight line, these professionals play a critical part in keeping our planes and our Airmen safe in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)

    4K/60fps

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 10:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833659
    VIRIN: 220306-Z-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_108845303
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 187th FW Engine Shop b-roll, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Alabama National Guard
    National Guard
    Alabama Air National Guard
    erospace propulsion specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT