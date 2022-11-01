The Navy App Locker has a multitude of useful apps that Sailors can use to assist them in managing their careers. Today we are highlighting the Records Management app!
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 19:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|833637
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1023
|Filename:
|DOD_108844834
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Records Management App, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT