    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Get the metrics you need for the next PRT straight from the official source on your phone - search for the Official Navy PFA app from the Navy App Locker or go to https://www.applocker.navy.mil.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 19:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 833633
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1020
    Filename: DOD_108844811
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spotlight - Official Navy PFA App, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

