Spotlight - Official Navy PFA App

Get the metrics you need for the next PRT straight from the official source on your phone - search for the Official Navy PFA app from the Navy App Locker or go to https://www.applocker.navy.mil.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 19:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|833633
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_108844811
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
