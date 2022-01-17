Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spotlight - U.S. Military Rank and Reference App

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    It's a quick reference guide for ranks and references on your phone - check out the U.S. Military Rank and Reference App from the Navy App Locker or go to https://www.applocker.navy.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 19:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 833632
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1019
    Filename: DOD_108844810
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spotlight - U.S. Military Rank and Reference App, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT