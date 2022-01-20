Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy App Locker

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    The Navy App Locker has a multitude of useful apps that Sailors can use to assist them in managing their careers. Today we are highlighting the FMS Calculator app!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 19:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 833630
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1017
    Filename: DOD_108844797
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy App Locker, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT