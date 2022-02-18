Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What does “excellence” mean to you?

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    What does “excellence” mean to you? What can you do today, this week, and this year to grow your excellence? It could mean building your expertise, your skills as a partner or friend, or your career. There’s no wrong answer for growth.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 19:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 833628
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1015
    Filename: DOD_108844791
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

