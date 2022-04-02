Message from CNP: It's Time to Get Your COVID-19 Booster

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833625" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Chief of Naval Personnel wants Sailors to continue protecting themselves, their shipmates and their families against the variants of COVID-19.

Although it's not mandatory, the COVID-19 vaccine booster is strongly recommended. Because all studies are converging on the need for a vaccine booster to ensure enduring protection, it is essentially becoming the next-shot in a series and will likely become mandatory in the near future.

For more information on getting your booster shot, visit:

https://newsroom.tricare.mil/.../covid-19-booster-shots...