    Message from CNP: It's Time to Get Your COVID-19 Booster

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    The Chief of Naval Personnel wants Sailors to continue protecting themselves, their shipmates and their families against the variants of COVID-19.
    Although it's not mandatory, the COVID-19 vaccine booster is strongly recommended. Because all studies are converging on the need for a vaccine booster to ensure enduring protection, it is essentially becoming the next-shot in a series and will likely become mandatory in the near future.
    For more information on getting your booster shot, visit:
    https://newsroom.tricare.mil/.../covid-19-booster-shots...

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 19:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 833625
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1012
    Filename: DOD_108844788
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: US

