Message from CNP: It's Time to Get Your COVID-19 Booster

The Chief of Naval Personnel wants Sailors to continue protecting themselves, their shipmates and their families against the variants of COVID-19.
Although it's not mandatory, the COVID-19 vaccine booster is strongly recommended. Because all studies are converging on the need for a vaccine booster to ensure enduring protection, it is essentially becoming the next-shot in a series and will likely become mandatory in the near future.
For more information on getting your booster shot, visit:
https://newsroom.tricare.mil/.../covid-19-booster-shots...
|02.04.2022
|03.05.2022 19:52
|PSA
|833625
|211706-N-AX638-1012
|DOD_108844788
|00:02:50
|US
|1
|1
