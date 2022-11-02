Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    You Asked: Will the Navy adopt a "360-degree" review program that also allows assessment from peers and subordinates and could help identify toxic leaders?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    ICYMI our Town Hall with CNP and Fleet K, here's Fleet's answer to HMC Ramos' question: Will the Navy adopt a "360-degree" review program that also allows assessment from peers and subordinates and could help identify toxic leaders?

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 19:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 833619
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1007
    Filename: DOD_108844782
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You Asked: Will the Navy adopt a "360-degree" review program that also allows assessment from peers and subordinates and could help identify toxic leaders?, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT