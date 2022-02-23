Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ark. Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022 Day 1

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from each major command and installation compete in the state Best Warrior Competition 22-25 February on Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark.

    The first day of competition consisted of an Army Combat Fitness Test, a Board, and a tour of the Arkansas National Guard Museum.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 16:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833529
    VIRIN: 220223-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_108843695
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Arkansas Army National Guard

