    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Warrior Competition 2022 Arkansas Army National Guard

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Arkansas Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition selects the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and the Soldier of the Year to represent the state of Arkansas in the Region 5 Best Warrior Competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 16:31
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 833522
    VIRIN: 220221-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_108843574
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition 2022 Arkansas Army National Guard, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Arkansas Army National Guard

