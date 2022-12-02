Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leap Frogs Pepperdine University "Celebrity Sweat" Jump

    MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Breum 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    Members of the United States Navy Parachute Team, the "Leap Frogs," jump into Pepperdine University as part of the 2022 Celebrity Sweat Bowl. The Celebrity Sweat game helps support multiple military and youth group organizations.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 19:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833338
    VIRIN: 220212-N-GQ458-1001
    Filename: DOD_108841890
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MALIBU, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leap Frogs Pepperdine University "Celebrity Sweat" Jump, by PO2 Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

