Members of the United States Navy Parachute Team, the "Leap Frogs," jump into Pepperdine University as part of the 2022 Celebrity Sweat Bowl. The Celebrity Sweat game helps support multiple military and youth group organizations.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 19:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833338
|VIRIN:
|220212-N-GQ458-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108841890
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|MALIBU, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Leap Frogs Pepperdine University "Celebrity Sweat" Jump, by PO2 Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT