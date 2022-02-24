Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO air defenders train together with M-SHORAD prototypes

    POLAND

    02.24.2022

    Video by Spc. Olivia Gum 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Anthony, a vehicle commander for 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, describes the capabilities of the Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker prototype during exercise Saber Strike at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. The M-SHORAD weapons system will defend U.S. forces, allies and partners against adversary air threats by providing better protection of maneuver forces at increased ranges with exponentially improved mobility.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 07:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 833205
    VIRIN: 220224-Z-HJ056-643
    Filename: DOD_108839738
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PL

    This work, NATO air defenders train together with M-SHORAD prototypes, by SPC Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    10AAMDC

