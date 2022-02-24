NATO air defenders train together with M-SHORAD prototypes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Anthony, a vehicle commander for 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, describes the capabilities of the Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker prototype during exercise Saber Strike at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. The M-SHORAD weapons system will defend U.S. forces, allies and partners against adversary air threats by providing better protection of maneuver forces at increased ranges with exponentially improved mobility.