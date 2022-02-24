U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Anthony, a vehicle commander for 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, describes the capabilities of the Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker prototype during exercise Saber Strike at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. The M-SHORAD weapons system will defend U.S. forces, allies and partners against adversary air threats by providing better protection of maneuver forces at increased ranges with exponentially improved mobility.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 07:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|833205
|VIRIN:
|220224-Z-HJ056-643
|Filename:
|DOD_108839738
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NATO air defenders train together with M-SHORAD prototypes, by SPC Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
