    Maj. Gen. Greg Brady discusses M-SHORAD's capabilities

    POLAND

    02.24.2022

    Video by Spc. Olivia Gum 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Brady, the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command commanding general, discusses the capabilities of the Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker prototype tested during exercise Saber Strike at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, a subordinate unit under 10th AAMDC, is the first unit in the U.S. Army to field, test and receive four M-SHORAD weapons systems.

    B-roll taken at exercise Saber Strike 22 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 24, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 10:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833088
    VIRIN: 220224-Z-HJ056-032
    Filename: DOD_108838908
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: PL

    This work, Maj. Gen. Greg Brady discusses M-SHORAD's capabilities, by SPC Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    10AAMDC

