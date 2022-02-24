Maj. Gen. Greg Brady discusses M-SHORAD's capabilities

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Brady, the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command commanding general, discusses the capabilities of the Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker prototype tested during exercise Saber Strike at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, a subordinate unit under 10th AAMDC, is the first unit in the U.S. Army to field, test and receive four M-SHORAD weapons systems.



B-roll taken at exercise Saber Strike 22 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 24, 2022.