NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22

U.S. Army Col. Patrick Thompson, the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, discusses the importance of exercise Saber Strike at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. The Saber Strike series of exercises have been conducted on a regular basis since 2010 and have been very successful in both enhancing interoperability between NATO Allies and partners and improving joint operational capability across a variety of mission sets.