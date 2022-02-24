Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22

    POLAND

    02.24.2022

    Video by Spc. Olivia Gum 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Patrick Thompson, the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, discusses the importance of exercise Saber Strike at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. The Saber Strike series of exercises have been conducted on a regular basis since 2010 and have been very successful in both enhancing interoperability between NATO Allies and partners and improving joint operational capability across a variety of mission sets.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 10:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833083
    VIRIN: 220224-Z-HJ056-125
    Filename: DOD_108838878
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22, by SPC Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    10AAMDC

