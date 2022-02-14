U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors land at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 14, 2022. The F-22s were rapidly deployed to the base earlier in the month on order from the U.S. Secretary of Defense in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and join a range of joint, coalition and allied and partner combat airpower capabilities already based in the region.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 07:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833032
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-SW533-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108838317
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, F-22 Night Arrival B-Roll, by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT