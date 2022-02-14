F-22 Night Arrival B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors land at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 14, 2022. The F-22s were rapidly deployed to the base earlier in the month on order from the U.S. Secretary of Defense in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and join a range of joint, coalition and allied and partner combat airpower capabilities already based in the region.