    F-22 Night Arrival B-Roll

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors land at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 14, 2022. The F-22s were rapidly deployed to the base earlier in the month on order from the U.S. Secretary of Defense in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and join a range of joint, coalition and allied and partner combat airpower capabilities already based in the region.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 07:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833032
    VIRIN: 220214-F-SW533-2001
    Filename: DOD_108838317
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, F-22 Night Arrival B-Roll, by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    F-22 Raptor
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Al Dhafra Air Base

