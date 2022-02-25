Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-6 Aviation Cavalry Squadron Top Crew

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Hinojosa and Capt. Ed Lee, both Apache pilots assigned to 3-6 Aviation Cavalry Squadron, scored the highest at their gunnery range in their respective battalion. This team was the Top Crew for 3-6 CAV. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 17:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 833008
    VIRIN: 220225-A-UH335-2001
    Filename: DOD_108837474
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-6 Aviation Cavalry Squadron Top Crew, by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

