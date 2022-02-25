Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Hinojosa and Capt. Ed Lee, both Apache pilots assigned to 3-6 Aviation Cavalry Squadron, scored the highest at their gunnery range in their respective battalion. This team was the Top Crew for 3-6 CAV. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena).
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 17:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|833008
|VIRIN:
|220225-A-UH335-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108837474
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-6 Aviation Cavalry Squadron Top Crew, by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT