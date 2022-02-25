U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Brett Vannier addresses Marines and Sailors on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma about the importance of donating to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active Duty Fund Drive on MCAS Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2022. The NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive is an annual fundraiser whose purpose is to raise money to use to assist Navy and Marine Corps personnel and families through difficult financial situations. (U.S. Marines Corps video by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 16:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832988
|VIRIN:
|220225-M-VB101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108837326
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2022 Active Duty Fund Drive, by Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
