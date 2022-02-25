Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Active Duty Fund Drive

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Brett Vannier addresses Marines and Sailors on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma about the importance of donating to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active Duty Fund Drive on MCAS Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2022. The NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive is an annual fundraiser whose purpose is to raise money to use to assist Navy and Marine Corps personnel and families through difficult financial situations. (U.S. Marines Corps video by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022
    Category: Package
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    MCAS Yuma
    Cpl Romonoyske-Bean

