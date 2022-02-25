2022 Active Duty Fund Drive

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Brett Vannier addresses Marines and Sailors on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma about the importance of donating to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active Duty Fund Drive on MCAS Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2022. The NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive is an annual fundraiser whose purpose is to raise money to use to assist Navy and Marine Corps personnel and families through difficult financial situations. (U.S. Marines Corps video by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)