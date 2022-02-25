Footage of American shad passing through the St. Stephen fish lift.
More information can be found at: https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Cooper-River-Rediversion-Project/
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832976
|VIRIN:
|220225-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108837205
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|ST. STEPHEN, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, b-roll of St. Stephen fish lift, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
