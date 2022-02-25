Poland training with U.S. Paratroopers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832956" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division train alongside Polish soldiers assigned to the 21st Rifle Brigade during a multi-national training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Claudia Nix)