U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division train alongside Polish soldiers assigned to the 21st Rifle Brigade during a multi-national training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Claudia Nix)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 14:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832956
|VIRIN:
|220225-M-LT196-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108837076
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|ZUMOSC, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Poland training with U.S. Paratroopers, by Sgt Claudia Nix, identified by DVIDS
