    DLA's 54th Annual Employee Recognition Ceremony! (open captions)

    03.01.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Announcing DLA’s 53rd Annual Employee Recognition Ceremony! Cheer on your colleagues for their amazing accomplishments. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 12:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 832936
    VIRIN: 220301-D-LU733-202
    Filename: DOD_108836828
    Length: 00:38:40
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA's 54th Annual Employee Recognition Ceremony! (open captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

