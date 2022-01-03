Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker, Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, appear in an episode of “Let’s Get it Wright,” Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 1, 2022. "Let's Get it Wright" focuses on a different topic each month, the theme for May is “Community.” (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 10:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 832898
    VIRIN: 220301-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_108836566
    Length: 00:10:22
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Let's Get It Wright - Community, by Christopher Decker, SrA Alexandria Fulton, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wright-Patterson
    88th ABW
    Air Force
    LGIW
    Let Get it Wright

