Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, appear in an episode of “Let’s Get it Wright,” Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 1, 2022. "Let's Get it Wright" focuses on a different topic each month, the theme for May is “Community.” (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 10:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|832898
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108836566
|Length:
|00:10:22
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Let's Get It Wright - Community, by Christopher Decker, SrA Alexandria Fulton, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT