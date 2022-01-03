The DLA Land and Maritime Suppliers Conference is back! Visit the conference April 6-7, 2022, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. For more information visit: www.dla.mil/Land-And-Maritime
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 08:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|832871
|VIRIN:
|220301-D-LU733-142
|Filename:
|DOD_108836276
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DLA Land and Maritime Suppliers Conference April 6-7, 2022, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
