    DLA Land and Maritime Suppliers Conference April 6-7, 2022

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The DLA Land and Maritime Suppliers Conference is back! Visit the conference April 6-7, 2022, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. For more information visit: www.dla.mil/Land-And-Maritime

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 08:14
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

    This work, DLA Land and Maritime Suppliers Conference April 6-7, 2022, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA Land and Maritime 2022 Suppliers Conference

