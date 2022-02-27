Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAHRAIN

    02.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lindsay Lair 

    AFN Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb.27.2022) U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin "Spike" Call discussed his past three years in Bahrain with his wife Debra Call and show host MC2 Lindsay Lair.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 04:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832819
    VIRIN: 220227-N-SM994-001
    Filename: DOD_108836033
    Length: 00:26:27
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022.02.27 Power Hour, by PO3 Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain

