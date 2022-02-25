Men's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Campaign (SAPR)- Reporting Options- No One is Alone

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Men account for nearly half of all sexual assault victims in our military prevalence surveys. However, the Department estimates that only 17 percent of male victims report their sexual assault, compared with 38 percent of female victims.



The DoD Sexual Assault Prevention Response Office (SAPRO) is launching an outreach campaign with a series of videos and print materials focused on the experience of men. The "Men's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR)

Campaign" will address the toll that sexual assault takes on the individual, the unit, and the force, and also provide information about the kinds of help and support available. While this campaign is focused on men, many elements of the campaign are relevant to all Service members affected by sexual assault.



The campaign acknowledges Courage can take many forms. Coping and surviving with the aftermath of sexual assault takes Courage. The willingness to acknowledge the benefits of seeking available help and resources reflects Courage. There is Courage in moving through the healing process and finding your unique path to recovery. Courage is evident when a friend or loved one steps forward and offers to help. There is Courage in maintaining a command climate that prevents, responds to, and supports Service members who are affected by sexual assault or at higher risk of sexual violence. Courage helps us start over despite doubts and worries. We honor all these forms of Courage.



Powerful acts of Courage can fuel change.



For confidential 24/7 crisis intervention, call or visit the DoD Safe Helpline at 877-995-5247 or www.safehelpline.org