    Men's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Campaign (SAPR)- Reporting Options- No One is Alone

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office

    Men account for nearly half of all sexual assault victims in our military prevalence surveys. However, the Department estimates that only 17 percent of male victims report their sexual assault, compared with 38 percent of female victims.

    The DoD Sexual Assault Prevention Response Office (SAPRO) is launching an outreach campaign with a series of videos and print materials focused on the experience of men. The "Men's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR)
    Campaign" will address the toll that sexual assault takes on the individual, the unit, and the force, and also provide information about the kinds of help and support available. While this campaign is focused on men, many elements of the campaign are relevant to all Service members affected by sexual assault.

    The campaign acknowledges Courage can take many forms. Coping and surviving with the aftermath of sexual assault takes Courage. The willingness to acknowledge the benefits of seeking available help and resources reflects Courage. There is Courage in moving through the healing process and finding your unique path to recovery. Courage is evident when a friend or loved one steps forward and offers to help. There is Courage in maintaining a command climate that prevents, responds to, and supports Service members who are affected by sexual assault or at higher risk of sexual violence. Courage helps us start over despite doubts and worries. We honor all these forms of Courage.

    Powerful acts of Courage can fuel change.

    For confidential 24/7 crisis intervention, call or visit the DoD Safe Helpline at 877-995-5247 or www.safehelpline.org

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 09:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 832640
    VIRIN: 220111-A-D0504-384
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108833913
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Men's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Campaign (SAPR)- Reporting Options- No One is Alone, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safe
    Sexual Assault
    Courage
    Report
    Shame
    Male Victim

