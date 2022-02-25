Air Assault training with our Allies

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to Troop B, 5th Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division train alongside our Polish Allies assigned to the 21st Rifle Brigade as part of a combined training event Feb 22 at Nowa Deba, Poland. The training event allowed the Allies to get to know each other’s equipment, capabilities and tactics to enhance our readiness and strengthen our NATO Alliance.



The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to train with and operate alongside our Polish Allies. This event serves as a great opportunity to improve tactical training and increase our interoperability across all domains.

The 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies as they have a host of unique capabilities and conduct a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.