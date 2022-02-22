Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 | The Role of a Non-Medical Care Manager | Dawn Washington

    JBSA - SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Non Medical Care Managers (NMCMs) and Recovery Care Coordinators (RCCs) work hand in hand to ensure that the Air Force and Space Force's most seriously ill, wounded and injured Airmen and Guardians are cared for. NMCMs are a vital part of the recovery process; along with RCCs, NMCMs assist Airmen and Guardians with information and assistance. From identifying needs to ensuring an Airman or Guardian's stabilization, the Non Medical Care Manager is there to help the Airman or Guardian return to duty or transition to life beyond the Air Force or Space Force. Non Medical Care Manager, Dawn Washington, explains how she assists Airmen and Guardians as part of the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program's care management team.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 | The Role of a Non-Medical Care Manager | Dawn Washington, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Space Force
    Non Medical Care Manager
    Care Management

