AFW2 | The Role of a Non-Medical Care Manager | Dawn Washington

Non Medical Care Managers (NMCMs) and Recovery Care Coordinators (RCCs) work hand in hand to ensure that the Air Force and Space Force's most seriously ill, wounded and injured Airmen and Guardians are cared for. NMCMs are a vital part of the recovery process; along with RCCs, NMCMs assist Airmen and Guardians with information and assistance. From identifying needs to ensuring an Airman or Guardian's stabilization, the Non Medical Care Manager is there to help the Airman or Guardian return to duty or transition to life beyond the Air Force or Space Force. Non Medical Care Manager, Dawn Washington, explains how she assists Airmen and Guardians as part of the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program's care management team.
