    F-35 Operations - Spangdahlem Air Base Germany

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.23.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxi and take off at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 23, 2022. The deployment of these forces is evidence of the strong commitment to our North Atlantic Treaty Organization Allies.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 04:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832411
    VIRIN: 220223-F-SS755-0001
    Filename: DOD_108830331
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, F-35 Operations - Spangdahlem Air Base Germany, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35A Lightning II

    NATO
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    F-35
    EuropeanSupport2022

