U.S. F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxi and take off at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 23, 2022. The deployment of these forces is evidence of the strong commitment to our North Atlantic Treaty Organization Allies.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 04:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832411
|VIRIN:
|220223-F-SS755-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108830331
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35 Operations - Spangdahlem Air Base Germany, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
