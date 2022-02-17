Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship Interviews

    MN, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Guard members from across the nation compete in the 2022 Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship, held at Camp Ripley, Minn., Feb. 11-17, 2022. Teams comprised of Army and Air National Guard units competed in several biathlon events throughout the week of competition.

    Interviews:
    Staff Sgt. Brandon Pulst, North Dakota Army National Guard, Camp Grafton Training Center and Senior Master Sergeant Danell Card, North Dakota Air National Guard, 119th Wing

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 17:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 832261
    VIRIN: 220217-Z-YT106-002
    Filename: DOD_108827879
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: MN, US

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    biathlon
    Camp Ripley
    2022 Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship

