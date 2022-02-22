Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired U.S. Col. James Stewart Interview about Gail Halvorsen

    UT, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge and Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Air Force Col. James Stewart, Executive Director at the Gail S. Halvorsen Aviation Education Foundation, shared fond memories of retired U.S. Air Force Col. Gail Halvorsen in an interview at Halvorsen’s funeral service, Feb. 22, 2022 in Provo, Utah. Halvorsen’s family, friends, dignitaries and community members gathered to remember and celebrate the life of the “Berlin Candy Bomber” and “Uncle Wiggly Wings” who earned his nicknames by dropping candy from his aircraft to German children during the Berlin Airlift 1948-1949. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 15:15
    Category: Interviews
    Location: UT, US

    TAGS

    UTNG
    Candy Bomber
    Gail Halvorsen
    Wiggly Wings

