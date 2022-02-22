Gail Halvorsen's Funeral and Graveside Services

Family, friends, dignitaries and community members gathered to remember and celebrate the life of retired U.S. Air Force Col. Gail Halvorsen Feb. 22, 2022, in Provo, Utah. Halvorsen’s family, friends, dignitaries and community members gathered to remember and celebrate the life of the “Berlin Candy Bomber” and “Uncle Wiggly Wings” who earned his nicknames by dropping candy from his aircraft to German children during the Berlin Airlift 1948-1949. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)
